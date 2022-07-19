Jairam Ramesh Politicises Bank Privatisation; Union Minister Recalls UPA-era Cronyism

On Monday, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh politicised the Centre's endeavour to privatise two public sector banks. Contrasting this with late PM Indira Gandhi's decision to nationalise banks, he contended that the Union government's move will benefit a select few and shall have disastrous consequences. Hitting back at Ramesh, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar opined that Congress had an aversion to strengthening Indian banks due to the "use of public sector banks as piggybanks for crony friends" during the UPA tenure.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh remarked, "Today, 53 years ago, banks were nationalised. It was a transformational change. Now, Modi Sarkar is on a privatisation spree. Public sector banks must be equipped to face competition, but selling them off to a chosen few will be disastrous! Congress will oppose the Bank Sale Bill". In response, Chandrasekhar taunted, "Congress opposition to strengthening Indian banks is understandable - because of their long dubious record of crony lending and use of Public sector Banks as piggybanks for crony friends and crippling these banks during UPA's Lost Decade".

Cong oppositn to strenghtening Indian banks is understandble - bcoz of their long dubious record of crony lending n use of Public sector Banks as piggybanks for crony friends n crippling these banks during UPA's Lost Decade #Shameless 🤮🥵 https://t.co/WTrLRlK2Hj — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) July 19, 2022

Centre confirms intent

A day earlier, the Minister of State for Finance confirmed the Union government's intent to go ahead with the privatisation of two Public Sector Banks. While Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had talked about this proposal during her 2021 Budget speech, the Centre is yet to formally table a bill in this regard. Though Jairam Ramesh made it clear that the Congress party will oppose such legislation, it has not been listed yet for consideration and passage during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.