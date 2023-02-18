Jairam Ramesh takes a jibe at BJP ahead of Nagaland polls, says 'no solution in 5 years'

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government on Saturday, ahead of the Nagaland assembly polls. He stated that the BJP government in the state has failed to come up with solutions and made false promises to the people.

He claimed that PM Modi during the 2018 state elections, raised a slogan of 'Election for Solution'. Post five years of governance, the people can see that the ruling party has failed to come up with solutions and added baggage of broken promises and tall claims, he added.

He took to Twitter, and wrote, "The PM's slogan for the 2018 Nagaland polls was ‘Election for Solution’. Five years later, with NO solution along with a long list of broken promises and tall claims, the only thing the PM can offer for 2023 polls is the slogan ‘Election for Confusion."

Jairam Ramesh's back-to-back attack on BJP

The Congress MP on February 16 also mentioned that the people of Nagaland should rethink the bluff played by the NDPP-BJP coalition. While addressing a press conference in Kohima, Nagaland, mentioned that the BJP government should come to the electoral field with clean intentions.

He added, "BJP- NDPP coalition government must come clean on their intentions for the people of Nagaland before seeking the mandate. Naga political issue found no mention in the 41-page BJP manifesto and the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) demand did not find a place in its vision document."