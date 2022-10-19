Jairam Thakur Files Nomination For Himachal Polls; Assures BJP Will Come To Power Again

On October 19, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur filed his nomination papers from the Seraj Assembly Constituency in Mandi district for upcoming state elections. The Chief Minister was accompanied by state BJP president Suresh Kashyap and party affairs co-in-charge Devinder Rana. According to sources, he submitted his nomination papers to the Thunag sub-divisional magistrate who is the Returning Officer for Seraj. Notably, Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said, “I thank PM Modi, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda for again giving me an opportunity to contest elections. Our govt in the state has done development works in every sector. BJP will come to power again in the state."

BJP Names Candidates For 62 Seats, Drops 11 Sitting MLAs

On October 19, BJP released its first list of 62 candidates for the polls to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly, fielding Chief Minister Jairam Thakur from his current constituency Seraj. It is worth mentioning that the party dropped 11 sitting MLAs, including a cabinet minister, and changed the seats of two ministers -- Suresh Bharadwaj and Rakesh Pathania.

Suresh Bharadwaj, a senior BJP leader in the state and a sitting MLA from Shimla Urban constituency, has been fielded from Kasumpti, while Nurpur MLA Rakesh Pathania has been given a ticket from the neighboring Fatehpur. Minister Mahendra Singh, MLA from Dharampur, has been replaced by his son Rajat Thakur.

The BJP list also features five women candidates, while the opposition Congress has named three women among the 46 candidates it has announced so far. According to sources, the list was finalised during the meeting of the party's Central Election Committee, on October 17, whose members include Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other senior leaders. Notably, Assembly polls in the state are scheduled for November 12 and the last date for filing nominations is October 25.

