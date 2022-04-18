Jaish-e-Mohammad Commander In J&K Declared As Individual Terrorist Under UAPA By MHA

In a big crackdown on terror Jaish-e-Mohammad's Commander, Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo was declared as an individual terrorist under the Unlawful activities prevention act (UAPA) by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

He was involved in the intrusion of terrorists into the Jammu and Kashmir and is now alleged of orchestrating terror in J&K on the behest of Pakistani handlers, as mentioned in the notification by the ministry. Nengroo is also responsible for the killing of a police personnel in Pulwama in 2013; killing of one civilian in 2020, funding terror activities and procuring weapons for terror activities. He was declared as a terrorist because of the grave danger he poses to the state of India, the MHA statement said.

Nengroo: Army informer-turned terrorist

Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo, once upon a time was a driver in Pulwama, a patriotic Kashmiri, who was also a police informer however in the greed for money, involved himself into activities such as infiltrating terrorists, narcotics and arms into the Indian territory. He had given tip-offs to the Indian army for some of the most dreaded terrorists, who were later killed in ecounters. In 2019, he organised for arms consignment to be dropped using a drone into Indian territory from across the border. He did this in co-ordination with Inter Services Intelligence (ISI). The designated terrorist is also credited with setting up a solid foundation of separatists and rogues working against the state of India in J&K. According to the intelligence report, Nengroo had a deep understandig of the operations in J&K.

MHA declares one of the Jaish-e-Mohammad commanders Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo as an individual ‘terrorist’ under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. pic.twitter.com/nQ0W35VVwj — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2022

On similar lines, MHA had designated Mushtaq Zargar and Hafeez Saeed as an individual terrorist.

Crackdown on terror continues

The action is a part of the larger plan of the central Government to rein in terror activities. Accordingly the security forces have been given a free hand to eradicate terror in J&K. Many terrorists have been neutralised in encounters in the state in the recent past. The fear in the terrorists to attack locals has also grown after the blow they have received from the Indian security forces.

These kind of notifications will continue to be issued in the future. This comes as a signal to the terror outfits that terrorism will not be tolerated in J&K.

IMAGE : REPUBLIC