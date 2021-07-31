Jaish Terrorist & Masood Azhar's Relative Part Of Pulwama Attack Killed By Security Forces

In a major development to the 2019 Pulwama attack, the key conspirator and Jaish-e-Mohammed Cheif Abu Saifullah aka Lamboo has been killed by the Security Officials in Saturday's encounter. Lamboo was not only affiliated with the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), but was also the close associate of the founder of the terror outfit, Masood Azhar. The slain terrorist was under the radar of Indian security officials for a long time especially after his involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack was recognised.

Congratulating the Army and police officials of the Awantipor, the Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar on Saturday informed that the topmost Pakistani terrorist, Lamboo has been neutralised in today's encounter that broke out in Pulwama. The Army officials are ascertaining the identity of the second terrorist who was also killed in the same encounter.

Topmost Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) Lamboo was killed in today’s encounter. Identification of second terrorist being ascertained: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar to ANI pic.twitter.com/l94dXBZB1F — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2021

Abu Saifullah aka Lamboo- Key conspirator of 2019 Pulwama attack

The slain terrorist was about 7 feet tall and that is why Abu Saifullah became 'Lamboo'. He was one of the rare terrorists who was till now operating in South Kashmir and that is why he was majorly under the radar of Kashmir Security Officials as most of such terrorists were caught. After escaping over seven encounters, Lamboo finally ran out of his luck which resulted in major success for the Indian Army and police. The terrorist was also a close associate of Jaish-e-Mohammed head who is currently residing in Pakistan. Originally from the Punjab province of Pakistan, Saifullah was an expert in encrypting messages that also ensured his protection and made it easy to communicate to top terrorists from Pakistan. It is also significant to note that Lamboo was also involved with the terrorist outfit of the Taliban.

Major General Bakshi lauds security officials

Meanwhile, Major General Bakshi spoke exclusively to Republic and informed what a big development the current operation has been.