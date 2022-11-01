At SCO, Jaishankar Bats For Deepening Multilateral Cooperation, Joint Communique Signed

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar represented India at the 21st meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and emphasised India's deep commitment in the direction of enhancing multilateral cooperation in the areas of food and energy security, climate change, trade, and culture. Further, he also highlighted India’s achievements on various fronts.

The SCO meeting is held annually to focus on the trade and economic agenda of the organisation and to approve its annual budget.

Represented India at the meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government which has just concluded.



-Underlined that we need better connectivity in the SCO region built on centrality of interests of Central Asian states. pic.twitter.com/9EjQrekpaX — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 1, 2022

Jaishankar lists India’s achievements & commitments at SCO

Underlining India’s strong cultural and historical connection with the SCO region, EAM Jaishankar reiterated India’s firm commitment towards deepening multilateral cooperation in the areas of food and energy security, climate change, trade, and culture. He mentioned the launch of the global Mission ‘LIFE’ (Lifestyle for Environment) by Prime Minister Modi on October 20, 2022, and its goal of ensuring food and energy security.

Jaishankar also drew attention to India’s commitment to fighting the challenges associated with climate change and its achievements in the direction. While expressing interest in expanding the India-SCO trade on the basis of fair market access, Jaishankar also stressed on the country’s strong recovery on the economic front after the pandemic.

Jaishankar highlights benefits of Iran’s Chabahar to the SCO region

"The Chabahar port in Iran can help in unleashing the economic potential of the SCO region," said Jaishankar at the meeting. Speaking virtually at the SCO, the EAM said, "Our total trade with SCO Members is only $141 billion, which has the potential to increase manifold. Fair market access is to our mutual benefit and the only way to move forward".

He further referred to the importance of the Chabahar port and International North-South Transport Corridor, “Will unlock the economic potential of this region in which Chabahar port and the International North-South Transport Corridor could become enablers. Connectivity projects should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Member States and respect international law,” the EAM said.

The SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting was attended by SCO Member states, observer states, Secretary General of the SCO, Executive Director of the SCO regional anti-terrorist structure (RATS), Turkmenistan, and other invited guests.

A Joint Communique of SCO Heads of Government and other decisions were adopted at the conclusion of the meeting.

IMAGE: @DrSJaishankar - Twitter