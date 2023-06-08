Jaishankar Comes Down Heavily On Canada For Indira Gandhi Assassination Tableau

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar came down heavily on Canada on Thursday after reports of a parade featuring a tableau depicting the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In a strict response to the north American nation, Jaishankar said the problem is with the space given to separatists, extremists and people who advocate violence within the political space. The parade, held in the Canadian city of Brampton, is believed to have been organised as part of the 39th anniversary observance of Operation Blue Star.

"Frankly, we are at a loss to understand, other than the requirements of vote bank politics, why anybody would do this. I think there is a bigger underlying issue about the space given to separatists, to extremists, to people who advocate violence. I think it is not good for relationships, not good for Canada," S Jaishankar said.

A tableau depicting Indira Gandhi's assassination

S Jaishankar remarks come after a five kilometre parade in Brampton featuring a tableau depicting the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards, according to a video shared on Twitter.

Does it help Canada's 'Indo-Pacific strategy'? A float depicting murder of late Indian PM by her Sikh bodyguards being part of about 5 KM long parade in city of Brampton on June 4th. Jody Thomas may reflect on it! pic.twitter.com/rBFn7vMKyz — Balraj Deol (@BalrajDeol4) June 6, 2023

Indira Gandhi, India's third prime minister, who served the top post twice - once between 1977 and 1980 and again from 1980 till 1984, was assassinated on October 31, 1984, months after Operation Blue Star, an Indian Army led operation meant to remove pro-Khalistan elements from the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

How has Canada reacted

Cameron MacKay, the High Commissioner for Canada in India, on Thursday condemned the event and said that he is "appalled" by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of Indira Gandhi.

"I am appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities,” tweeted McKay.

Incident follows security breach

On March 25 this year, a security breach at the Indian mission in Ottawa prompted the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to call on the Canadian High Commissioner in India to seek an explanation on how the security of Indian consulates and diplomatic posts were being violated in the presence of police.

"The High Commissioner of Canada was summoned to convey our strong concern about the actions of separatist and extremist elements against our diplomatic Mission and Consulates in Canada," a statement issued by MEA read.