Jaishankar Calls On Afghanistan Prez; Reiterates Support For Peace & Stability Amid Crisis

External Affairs Minister Subramanian Jaishankar called on Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing situation in the war-torn country and reiterated support for peace and stability.

"Pleased to call on President Ashraf Ghani. Discussed the current situation in and around Afghanistan. Reiterated our support for peace, stability, and development of Afghanistan," EAM informed in a tweet.

Pleased to call on President @ashrafghani. Discussed the current situation in and around Afghanistan. Reiterated our support for peace, stability and development of Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/heTlL9KwaQ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 15, 2021

The meeting with Afghan leaders comes a day after Jaishankar presented India's view on the situation in the country at the meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers. As the Taliban has increased its violent measures to establish its territorial dominance in Afghanistan, EAM outlined that the people of Afghan want an independent, neutral, unified, peaceful, democratic, and prosperous nation.

On the ongoing forceful seize of Afghanistan, EAM Jaishankar said, "The challenge is to act seriously and sincerely on these beliefs. Because there are forces at work with a very different agenda. The world is against the seizure of power by violence and force. It will not legitimize such actions. Peace negotiations in earnest is the only answer. An acceptable compromise that reflects the Doha process, Moscow format, and Istanbul process is essential. The future of Afghanistan cannot be its past. A whole new generation has different expectations. We should not let them down."

Afghanistan crisis

Afghanistan has witnessed a series of terror attacks in the last few weeks as the United States began to withdraw its forces, ending nearly two-decade of its military presence in the war-ravaged country. With US and NATO troops almost out of the Central Asian country, the Taliban is inching closer to re-establish the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan. According to a report by BBC, the militants have successfully captured over two-thirds of the country including five districts in Herat.

India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested nearly USD 3 billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country. India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned, and Afghan-controlled.