Jaishankar, Doval, Shringla hold talks with German security and foreign policy adviser

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval on Wednesday held separate talks with visiting German Security and Foreign Policy Adviser Jens Plotner covering the geo-political turmoil triggered by the conflict in Ukraine as well as key bilateral issues.

Plotner is on a day-long visit to India following which he will travel to Japan.

The German official also held wide-ranging talks with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on global and regional issues of mutual interest.

"Good to see Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to German Chancellor Jens Plötner this afternoon. Understandably, our conversation focused around the Ukraine situation," Jaishankar tweeted.

Ahead of the talks, Plotner told reporters that the world must understand the geopolitical consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and that it will have larger consequences if not checked.

The German official said his country was looking for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and that he is in India to share his government's perspective on the crisis.

Plotner also pressed for ensuring the impact of Western sanctions on Russia and described the Russian action as "blatant and unprovoked" violations of international norms and rules.

"They held wide ranging discussions on the India-Germany strategic partnership, and exchanged views on global & regional issues of mutual interest," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

On Doval's talks with Plotner, official sources said the NSA emphasised India's consistent approach for peaceful settlement of disputes in line with international law and commitment to respect territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states.

They said the two sides discussed a wide range of bilateral issues as well as major global developments, including in their respective regions.

The visit by the Security and Foreign Policy Adviser to the German Chancellor comes at a time when several other high-level foreign dignitaries are visiting India for consultations on the Ukraine crisis as well as other regional and multilateral issues.

"The two sides reaffirmed the strength and resilience of the strategic partnership between the two countries and the immense potential that it holds for mutual benefit," said a source.

"They agreed that the forthcoming sixth inter-governmental consultations would provide an opportunity for the leadership on both sides to engage and intensify the bilateral partnership," the source said.

The sources said both sides agreed to remain engaged on issues of mutual interest. PTI MPB ZMN