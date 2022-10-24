Jaishankar Greets Fellow UN Members On UN Day, Highlights India-UN Ties, Partnership

External Affairs Minister for India S Jaishankar on Monday greeted fellow United Nations members on UN Day. He spoke about India-UN ties and highlighted the spirit of the Global South.

In a series of tweets, Jaishankar highlighted the cause of the UN. "India’s ongoing tenure as the member of the UNSC has reflected our principled approach of promoting dialogue and diplomacy to meet contemporary challenges. India will always stand with the Global South and seek to strengthen the UN’s effectiveness. #UNDay," tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "Our focus on reformed multilateralism, rule of law, and a fair and equitable international system is aimed at ensuring UN’s continued relevance," adding, "As @UN’s founding member, India remains committed to its purposes and principles. Our contributions to implementing the goals of the Charter are a reflection of this commitment."

Jaishankar also said, "On #UNDay, as a founding member, reaffirm India’s commitment to @UN. Reiterate importance of reformed multilateralism that reflects rebalancing, fairness and multipolarity. As non-permanent member of UNSC, will take a principled approach towards contemporary challenges."

'Global Goals are our blueprint to achieve a sustainable future for all': UN

On UN Day, several branches of the United Nations expressed their greetings. The UN tweeted, "The #GlobalGoals are our blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. More on Monday's World Development Information Day: https://un.org/en/observances/development-information-day".

The European Commission congratulated the UN on its 77th Foundation Day, in a tweet said, "Happy 77th anniversary, United Nations The @UN's Charter calls on us to maintain international peace and security and to promote the economic and social advancement of all peoples The and the stand side by side for a more peaceful and prosperous future for all #UNDay."

The European External Action Service - EEAS tweeted, "Peace, security, human rights, clean environment, sustainable development, health. The EU and the UN are natural partners, working together in more than 170 countries. And the world needs this partnership more than ever. #UNDay"

Antonio Guterres, the Secretary General of the UN took to Twitter and wished the UN Day. He tweeted, "Last year, @UN country teams: helped deliver 1.4 billion doses of #COVID19 vaccines facilitated education for nearly 50 million out-of-school children extended water access to almost 50 million people. On #UNDay, let's renew our hope in what humanity can achieve together."

Since the Indian festival of lights, Diwali, coincided with the UN Day, Guterres also sent Diwali wishes through a tweet. "My best wishes to everyone celebrating #Diwali. May this celebration bring light, joy and prosperity," he tweeted.

United Nations was founded on October 24 in 1945. By giving their consent to the UN Charter, the member countries and the five permanent members brought United Nations to life. Since then, it has been committed to its purpose of bringing about peace and equality in this world.