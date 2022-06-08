Jaishankar Hails India's Sensitivity To Global Crisis; '1st Responder In Many Situations'

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. Subramaniam Jaishankar on Tuesday hailed India's emergence as a "first responder" to the global crisis in the 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure. Speaking at an event in New Delhi, the EAM stated India's foreign policies have ensured that the country became capable and sensitive to global expectations. He also highlighted India's readiness to support countries in crisis.

"India was the first responder during the earthquake in Nepal, the conflict in Yemen, the water crisis in the Maldives, mudslides in Sri Lanka, the typhoon in Myanmar, and the floods of Mozambique," Dr. Jaishankar noted as examples, adding that such immediate actions have enabled New Delhi assume the role of a leader in line with the international order.

It is pertinent to mention, that in 2015, less than six hours after Nepal was rattled by a tragic earthquake taking almost 9,000 lives, the Indian Air Force flew in National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue team. Over the next days, India leads on the ground, landing 32 flights with 520 tonnes of relief and more than fifty medical, Army engineering, and other rescue operation teams. In 2014, the Indian Navy was the first to arrive in the Maldives to provide fresh drinking water to more than 150,000 of its citizens facing an acute supply crisis, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

On Tuesday, Dr. Jaishankar also underscored the humongous role India shouldered during the two-year-long running COVID-19 pandemic. "We supplied 'Made-in-India' vaccines to at least 98 countries. Our medical personnel is making contributions abroad in these crucial times," the EAM said. "Vaccine Maitri was one of New Delhi's key achievements" during the acute pandemic period, he mentioned. "The global south has narrated the greater attention as well, where Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean, as well as the Pacific Islands, are concerned as the COVID years disturbed some of the momentums and halted developmental goals of the nation," he added.

India looks forward to displaying greater conceptual & operational clarity: EAM

Pandemic or global economic challenge, India has stepped an extra mile for its neighbours amid unilateral or compounded crises. "Indian Foreign Policy thinking is displaying greater conceptual and operational clarity," he said on Tuesday. He added India also looks forward display greater conceptual and operational clarity that is truly consequential. The EAM acknowledged partners that help secure India's national security. "When it comes to security India will do what it takes to ensure national well-being," he concluded.

Jaishankar to hold meeting with visiting Iranian counterpart on June 8

Dr. Jaishankar is scheduled to hold talks with his visiting Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Wednesday amid widespread anger in West Asian countries over controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by two former BJP spokespersons. According to a PTI report, Abdollahian is paying a three-day visit to India with an aim to further enhance bilateral ties. It is the first visit to India by a senior minister of a member nation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation after the controversial remarks triggered anguish in the Arab world.

(Image: @@SJaishankar/Twitter)