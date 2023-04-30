External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tuned into the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat from New Jersey on Sunday, and lauded PM Narendra Modi for reaching the historic milestone. Speaking in New Jersey, Jaishankar said that the PM has reunited India with the forgotten art of radio communication through Mann Ki Baat.

He further added that the show has established a warm emotional bond between PM Modi and the people of India, who love to listen to the leader's pearls of wisdom. "Mann Ki Baat has an enormous impact not because radio is 100 years old. But because there is an emotional connection with the country," the minister said.

"Only PM Modi has revived radio in today's age where everybody is trapped in their phones and laptops. There is an emotional connection of the PM with the country. He has a very unique bonding with the people of India," he added. As Jaishankar joined the Indian diaspora in New Jersey on Sunday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh met with the Indian community in London before the 100th episode was set to air.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh listens to Mann Ki Baat in London

Sharing snippets on Twitter, Singh said that London's India House was packed early morning on Sunday as people eagerly waited to listen to PM Modi deliver his 100th episode. "Early morning houseful at India House #London… Local Time 6.30 am. Diaspora enthusiastically came in large numbers to join in listening to PM," he tweeted.

VIDEO: Early morning houseful at India House #London… Local Time 6.30 am. Diaspora enthusiastically came in large numbers to join in listening to PM Sh @narendramodi’s #MannKiBaat100 episode. pic.twitter.com/PTNexnLC1w — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) April 30, 2023

The Union Minister also expressed gratitude to PM Modi for enhancing the esteem of Indian communities spread across the world, especially as all eyes focus on India and its G20 presidency. The minister's remarks came after PM Modi wrapped up the historic 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, a radio programme that has inspired India since 2014.