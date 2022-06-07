Jaishankar Highlights India's Efforts For Neighbours During COVID; 'Will Go Extra Mile'

Asserting India's neighbourhood-first policy, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, on June 7, said that India has gone the extra mile in helping its neighbours, be it the COVID-19 pandemic or the current economic crises. EAM Jaishankar further said that while India is showing greater conceptual and operational clarity in its overall foreign policy, the country also supported its immediate neighbourhood and showed confidence on providing continued assistance in the future.

Addressing the diplomatic corps in New Delhi on 'The transformation in India's external engagements in the last eight years', Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said, "The Indian Foreign Policy thinking is displaying greater conceptual and operational clarity. Our neighbourhood-first policy is now associated with a generous and non-reciprocal approach to our immediate proximity. We envisage India as a larger lifting tide for the entire region. Our investments in connectivity, expansion of contacts and proportion of co-operation has also been noted."

Referring to the contributions made by India, especially the aid given to Sri Lanka during the ongoing crises in the country, he said, "Whether it was during COVID or current economic challenges, India has gone the extra mile for its neighbours and will continue to do so."

India's assistance to Sri Lanka

In the aftermath of Sri Lanka's worst political and economic crisis, India has stood by its side and in 2022 alone, New Delhi has sent aid worth $3.5 billion to the people of Sri Lanka, according to the statement by MEA on May 10. Additionally, the support has been extended in the form of providing vaccines, testing kits, close to 1000 MT of liquid oxygen to combat COVID-19, as well as immediate response by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard to mitigate marine disasters etc, the MEA statement added.

'South Asia satellite'

India has also launched a South Asia satellite, which will help India's neighbours to boost their communication capabilities. Each transponder on the satellite can be used by one country to beam their programming which could also make a common South Asian programming possible.

This apart the satellite offers capabilities in a spectrum of areas, which include - telecommunication and broadcasting applications viz. television, direct-to-home (DTH), very small aperture terminals (VSATs), tele-education, telemedicine and disaster management support.

Moreover, the International Solar Alliance (ISA) also has partners from India's immediate and extended neighbourhood, wherein they can benefit from ISA - A collaborative platform to deploy solar technologies for getting greater access to environment friendly energy.

Image: PTI