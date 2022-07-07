Jaishankar Holds Bilateral Talks With Counterparts From Several Countries In Bali

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held separate bilateral talks with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa and Senegal on the sidelines of a G20 conclave in Bali.

The primary focus of the talks was to expand two-way cooperation notwithstanding the rapid geopolitical developments.

The external affairs minister also met Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama during which they reviewed the implementation of India's development projects in Fiji and discussed ways to take forward the ties.

Following his meeting with Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Jaishankar said the "upward trajectory" of the bilateral cooperation has been "noteworthy" and they exchanged views about the G20 agenda and shared interests.

The external affairs minister talked about "transformation" in ties between India and the UAE following his meeting with his counterpart from the Gulf nation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Delighted to meet FM @ABZayed of UAE. Took great satisfaction at the transformation of our ties. Recent meeting of our leaders has given guidance for higher growth. Appreciated his insights on contemporary regional and international issues," he tweeted.

After his meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Jaishankar said India supports the Indonesian presidency of G-20.

The G-20 foreign ministers' meeting in Bali has been hosted by Indonesia in its capacity as the president of the grouping.

"Pleasure to meet again FM Retno Marsudi of Indonesia. Appreciated the excellent arrangements for the G20 FMM in Bali. India supports the Indonesian Presidency and will do utmost to ensure its success," Jaishankar said.

The external affairs minister described his meeting with Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon as "warm".

"A warm meeting with FM Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon of Mexico. Noted our expanded cooperation in space, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and innovation. Welcomed our growing trade. #IndiaMexico coordination in multilateral forums including G20 remains strong," Jaishankar tweeted.

Following his meeting with Argentinian foreign minister Santiago Cafiero, the external affairs minister said they followed up on their recent meetings in Delhi and Munich.

"Nice to catch up with FM @SantiagoCafiero of Argentina. Following up on our recent meetings in New Delhi and Munich," he said.

On his talks with the foreign minister of Senegal Aissata Tall Sall, Jaishankar said it was agreed to take forward cooperation in areas such as agriculture, health, fertiliser production, railways and power transmission.

"A productive meeting with FM @AissataOfficiel of Senegal. Appreciate her sentiments on Vaccine Maitri and our development projects. Agreed to take forward cooperation in agriculture, health, fertiliser production, railways, power transmission and solar energy," he said.

Jaishankar said his talks with Brazilian counterpart Carlos Franca covered issues relation to G20, BRICS, IBSA and UN reform.

The IBSA is a forum comprising India, Brazil and South Africa.

The external affairs minister began his two-day visit to Bali on Thursday.

The G-20 is a leading grouping that brings together the world's major economies. Its members account for more than 80 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent of the population of the planet.

The members of the G20 are: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union. Spain is also invited as a permanent guest.

Each year, the presidency invites guest countries, which take full part in the G20 exercise. Several international and regional organisations also participate, granting the forum an even broader representation.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)