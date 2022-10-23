Jaishankar Holds Talks With Germany's Baerbock, 1st After Controversial Remarks On Kashmir

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Saturday, where the duo discussed several pressing issues including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Without giving many details about the conversation, EAM Jaishankar said he discussed the bilateral relationship, sustainable development and the ongoing conflict. Later, he noted that both countries have agreed to continue holding conversations in the future. "Received a call from FM @ABaerbock of Germany. Discussed our bilateral relationship, sustainable development and the Ukraine conflict. Agreed to continue our conversations," he wrote on the microblogging site.

Notably, this was the first conversation between Jaishankar and his German counterpart ever since she stirred controversy by raising the Jammu & Kashmir issue during a press conference. Earlier this month, Baerbock was holding a joint press conference with her Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Berlin. While speaking to reporters, she abruptly mentioned the Kashmir issue. Advocating for the Kashmir issue, Baerbock advocated for the "peaceful" solution of the region with the help of the United Nations. "Germany also has a role and responsibility with regard to the situation of Kashmir. Therefore, we support intensively the engagement of the United Nations to find the peaceful solution in the regions," Baerbock said.

India's staunch reply to Germany

This broke a major controversy in India and later the Ministry of External Affairs issued a sharp statement saying, "All serious and conscientious members of the global community have a role and responsibility to call out international terrorism, especially of a cross-border nature." It underscored how India's Jammu and Kashmir has been facing the burnt of terrorism for decades and added the situation is the same till now. "The Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has borne the brunt of such a terrorist campaign for decades. This continues till now. Foreign nationals have been victims there, as also in other parts of India. The UN Security Council and FATF are still pursuing Pakistan-based terrorists involved in the horrific 26/11 attacks", MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a press release.