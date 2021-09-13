Jaishankar: 'India Stands With Afghans; Will Fulfil Neighbour Responsibility'

At a time Afghanistan is grappling with a grave humanitarian crisis, India acknowledging itself as an 'immediate neighbour,' promised to stand by the war-torn country in the United Nations meeting on Monday. While addressing the delegates present in the meeting convened to discuss the Afghanistan crisis, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar outlined that the country is going through challenging times amid a sea of change in political, economic, social & security situations and consequently in its humanitarian needs. S Jaishanakr, having said that, added that India as an immediate neighbour is monitoring developments with understandable concern, and pledged to stand by it no matter what.

"India's own approach to Afghanistan has always been guided by our historical friendship with its people and this will continue to be the case," Jaishankar said, while also urging the international community to come together for the war-torn country.

It is pertinent to mention here that S Jaishankar will be travelling to Tajikistan later this week to take part in a meeting with his counterparts from different countries and solve the Afghanistan crisis.

UN chief announces USD 20 Mn allocation to support humanitarian operation

Meanwhile, United Nation's secretary Antonio Guterres announced USD 20 million allocations to support humanitarian operations in Afghanistan, saying the 'de facto' authorities in the war-torn country have 'pledged' to cooperate to ensure assistance is delivered to the people.

"The people of Afghanistan need a lifeline. After decades of war, suffering, and insecurity, they face perhaps their most perilous hour. Now is the time for the international community to stand with them," Guterres said at a humanitarian conference on Afghanistan convened in Geneva. He also added that the time is short, and therefore, the international community should come together and help. He said, "Extend that lifeline to the people of Afghanistan - and do everything we can - and everything we owe - to help them hold on to hope."

Since the collapse of Kabul on August 15, Afghanistan has been witnessing a grave humanitarian crisis. The withdrawal of the United States on August 31, and the formation of the Taliban government in the war-torn state has further worsened the pitiable situation of Afghans, especially women, who with the new laws and rules being framed by the Taliban, has their rights subjectable to change as per the moods of the insurgent group.

