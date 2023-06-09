Jaishankar Kicks Off BJP's Outreach Bid; Meets 1984 Riots’ Victims, Assures Redressal

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (June 8) met with victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi’s Tilak Vihar area and assured them that the central government will take care of their problems. Jaishankar who made the visit as part of the nationwide outreach ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and to mark nine years in government also met Sikhs who had come to India from Afghanistan and expressed the nation’s help to them regarding citizenship and visas.

“We heard the problems of the victims of the 1984 riots. We have assured them that all their problems will be addressed. I also met one of the students who returned from Ukraine, and he gave me feedback about how our Embassy supported them during tough times in Ukraine,” said EAM.

“I wanted to meet the Sikhs who have come to India from Afghanistan and understand their issues. They have some problems regarding visas and citizenship. We will address the issues that they have discussed with us. Some people are still waiting to get their citizenship. We will provide all possible help regarding citizenship and visas. It is our responsibility to help them out,” added Jaishankar while meeting the 1984 riots victims.

The 1984 anti-Sikh massacre

The 1984 anti-Sikh massacre was a string of planned pogroms against Sikhs across India by anti-Sikh mobs in retaliation for the killing of the then-prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards at her residence. Anti-Sikh riots broke out in some areas after the death of Indira on October 31, 1984, and killed thousands of Sikhs throughout India.

It was on May 20, 2023, that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted a charge sheet for the anti-Sikh riots. Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry was established by the Indian government in the year 2000 to investigate the events surrounding Delhi’s anti-Sikh riots.

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler was also listed in the CBI's charge sheet as a suspect in sparking riots. During the CBI investigation, evidence came on record that on November 1, 1984, the said accused allegedly instigated, incited and provoked the mob assembled at Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Delhi which resulted in the burning of Gurudwara Pul Bangash and killing of three Sikh persons by the mob, apart from burning and looting of shops.

(with inputs from ANI)