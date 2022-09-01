Jaishankar Lauds UAE For Support To Indian Community; Visits Temple On Ganesh Chaturthi

The Minister of External Affairs of India, S Jaishankar recently met Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence of the United Arab of Emirates Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and lauded his steadfast support for the Indian community, yoga, cricket, as well as cross-cultural exchange. Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to co-chair the '14th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting (JCM)’ and the ‘3rd India-UAE Strategic Dialogue’ with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC).

Besides this, during the visit to the UAE, EAM Jaishankar would meet with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, his counterpart from the Gulf country and would discuss their comprehensive strategic alliance.

While speaking about his latest meeting with the UAE minister, Jaishankar said in a tweet, “Delighted to meet HH Sheikh Nahyan bin Mabarak Al Nahyan... Appreciated his strong support for the Indian community, our yoga activities, cricket and cultural cooperation”.

Delighted to meet HH Sheikh Nahyan bin Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence.



Appreciated his strong support for the Indian community, our yoga activities, cricket and cultural cooperation. pic.twitter.com/xmjdTG1mxs — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 31, 2022

Furthermore, Abdullah Muhammad Al-Balooki, the acting assistant undersecretary for MOFAIC welcomed EAM upon his arrival to the Gulf nation. Taking to Twitter, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi noted that Jaishankar was also received by Sunjay Sudhir and Dr. Aman Puri.

Jaishankar visited the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

In addition to this, the External Affairs Minister also visited the BAPS Hindu temple that is still being built in Abu Dhabi and laid a brick on its intricate structure. He took to Twitter and wrote, “On Ganesh Chaturthi, blessed to visit the @BAPS Hindu temple under construction in Abu Dhabi.” He further expressed delight, and said, “Glad to see the rapid progress and deeply appreciate the devotion of all involved. Met the BAPS team, community supporters and devotees and workers at the site”.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, blessed to visit the @BAPS Hindu temple under construction in Abu Dhabi.



Glad to see the rapid progress and deeply appreciate the devotion of all involved. Met the BAPS team, community supporters and devotees and workers at the site. pic.twitter.com/7ZezrfvkuR — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 31, 2022

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Monday, highlighted that the meetings between the leaders would provide both ministers a chance to evaluate the full range of the comprehensive strategic relationship between India and the United Arab Emirates as well as local and international developments. Jaishankar would also interact with other UAE dignitaries while in the country.

Meanwhile, this year, India and the UAE have regularly exchanged high-level communications. According to an ANI report, on June 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Abu Dhabi and had a meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE. Before that, both heads of state met virtually on February 18 to sign the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the UAE and establish a vision statement. According to MEA, both leaders also took part in the I2U2 Summit, which was held virtually on July 14.

(Image: Twitter/ @DrSJaishankar)