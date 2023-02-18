Jaishankar Lauds UPI Leap, ‘India Records Largest Cashless Transactions In The World’

India records the largest amount of cashless transactions in the world, said External Affairs minister S Jaishankar at the Raisina@Sydney event in Australia, referring to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions.

Speaking at the Raisina@Sydney Business breakfast event he said, "If you look at our cashless transactions, the UPI, I think we record the largest number of cashless transactions in the world. So there's been a kind of a technology leapfrogging in the psyche of people, and that's been actually a very big difference,"

Opening bank accounts a key enabler

Stressing the government’s reach out to the people who remained outside of the financial mainstream having no bank accounts, Jaishankar said, “We encouraged people to open bank accounts, sometimes bank accounts with no money,” however at the same time the government was putting money into the bank accounts of 415,000,000 people with the lowest income brackets in the country.

“And if you ask me, how did you get through COVID, I cannot overstate the importance of financially supporting people and feeding people and ensuring that this works on the ground," he said.

Digital provides the backbone for centre’s social programs

The centre in the last four years has been able to provide the benefit of its various health schemes to about 500 million people, which is approximately about the same number covered by the pension schemes.

"There was a program to replace firewood with cooking gas. And the cooking gas, the initial lot of cooking gas, you get free of cost. Now, that program was as big as 80 million people. We have a housing program, a housing program. We have already delivered 30 million houses, and at five people, a family in India, which means 150,000,000 people have been covered," Jaishankar said.

The reason MEA Jaishankar was mentioning these numbers is because the centre wouldn't have been able to deliver so many services to the people in the absence of a strong digital backbone, “We couldn't have done this ten years ago because we didn't have that backbone, and we didn't have the strategic understanding to activate and utilize that backbone. And you can see this in the lifestyle of people as well today," he added.

Ministers and senior government officials will also take part in the Raisina@Sydney conference, which will also have participation from industry and civil society.

