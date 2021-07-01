Jaishankar Meets Argentine FM; Discusses Space, Nuclear, Investment, Yoga & More

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the Argentine Foreign Minister Felipe Sola, on June 30, to discuss space, nuclear power, lithium, investment, and yoga.

A good first meeting with Argentine FM @felipe_sola. Discussed space, nuclear, lithium, investment and yoga. pic.twitter.com/DsouGu4yPq — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 30, 2021

S Jaishankar meets Argentine Foreign Minister

Meanwhile, in Italy, the External Affairs Minister spoke at the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in Matera, which was hosted by the Italian Presidency, followed by a joint meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Development Ministers. During the G20 ministerial talks, Jaishankar met with counterparts from the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Mexico, and the European Union. Italy holds the Presidency of the G20 at present. One of the ministerial sessions held as part of the G20 Leaders Summit 2021 is the Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting.

G20 Foreign Ministers meet

S Jaishankar lauded Italy for emphasising on food security during the summit and said the Matera Declaration reflects India's concerns about problems such as the welfare of small and medium farmers and the recognition of agri-diversity. On Tuesday, Jaishankar spoke at the G-20 Foreign and Development Ministers Meeting in Matera, Italy, about current problems.

He said, "Appreciate Italy for highlighting food security. The Matera Declaration reflects the Indian concern for the welfare of small & medium farmers, promoting local food cultures and recognizing agri-diversity. Livelihood, health, digital access and climate action should now constitute the new developmental priorities."

The "Matera Declaration," which calls on the international community to step up efforts to contain the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on lives and livelihoods, as well as build inclusive and resilient food systems, was adopted at the first joint meeting of Foreign Affairs and Development Ministers. Poverty alleviation, food security, and sustainable food systems are key to ending hunger, encouraging social cohesion and community development, reducing socio-economic inequalities, and promoting overall inclusive economic growth and sustainable development, according to the G20 ministers in the Matera Declaration.

