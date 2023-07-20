Jaishankar Meets German Vice Chancellor Habeck, Discusses 'new Opportunities' For Bilateral Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held "productive" talks with visiting German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck focusing on "new opportunities" for bilateral ties.

In a Twitter post, Jaishnakar said he and Habeck exchanged perspectives on the conflict in Ukraine and the situation in the Indo-Pacific.

Delighted to welcome German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck in New Delhi.



A productive discussion on the many new opportunities of India-Germany cooperation that a rising India presents.



Also exchanged perspectives on the conflict in Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific situation. pic.twitter.com/QpHG5ZeYZB — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 20, 2023

"Delighted to welcome German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck in New Delhi. A productive discussion on the many new opportunities of India-Germany cooperation that a rising India presents," he said.

"Also exchanged perspectives on the conflict in Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific situation," Jaishankar added.

Habeck, who is also Germany's Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Action, is in India on a three-day visit.

He is accompanied by a high-ranking official and a business delegation comprising top executives of large and medium-sized German companies.

Habeck said India and Germany want to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and increase investments and collaboration among companies.