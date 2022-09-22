Jaishankar Notes Paradigm Shift In India-US Ties In 50 Years; 'It Has Taken A Lot Effort'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on his 10-day visit to the United States, said that for almost 50 years, India regarded the US with suspicion and that it took a lot of effort to overcome the earlier assumption to forge a different relationship with the North American country.

Speaking at Columbia University in New York, Jaishankar said, "Despite the US offering a very clear advantage, we struggled during the 2008 nuclear deal as our innate and deep-rooted suspicion towards the US held us back."

He said that India regarded the US with suspicion and a lot of wariness for about 50 years, from the late 1940s to the 2000s.

'It has taken us a lot of effort to overcome earlier assumptions': EAM S Jaishankar

The External Affairs Minister further said, "It was a very substantive relationship. But the overall foreign policy assessment of the US was a deep caution. When the world began to change the tenability of that view came into question. The nuclear deal in 2005-2008 was a struggle."

"It has taken us a lot of effort to overcome earlier assumptions in order to forge a different relationship with the US," S Jaishankar said at New York's Columbia University.

'PM Modi found convergences with the US'

One of the most significant changes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made in this relationship, according to External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, is that he has not carried any ideological baggage. "He (PM Modi) is not a person who is rooted in a certain world which makes you fundamentally distant from the US. He has been very practical and outcome-oriented and he found convergences with the US," the EAM said.

Adding further he said, "That is why we have seen remarkable progress in the last 8 years. We would not have had that if we were not ready to challenge the assumptions that held us back early."

The External Affairs Minister termed the country's 75 years of independence as an excellent occasion to reflect on and said, "A set of people over a period of time that determine what is right or what is wrong. They have a view of the world and those are the assumptions that they make. And the reason I wrote that is to question the assumptions."

"The world has changed so much and the opportunities for India and the challenges for India. The assumptions that we had 10 years ago are today challenging," S Jaishankar said in the event organised by former VC of NITI Aayog and Columbia University professor Arvind Panagariya.

(With inputs from ANI)