Jaishankar Recounts Arduous Building Of India-China Ties; Pulls No Punches On Strains Now

Amid the continuing tensions between India and China, Union External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday delivered a keynote address at the 13th All India Conference of China Studies. During his address, the minister conceded the strain in ties but mentioned that the parallel rise of India and China is a unique happening in human history.

Pointing towards the 1962 conflict between the two countries, the Union Minister said, "We exchanged ambassadors only in 1976. The first Prime Ministerial visit to China after 1954 actually happened only in 1988. The rebuilding of our ties was actually painstaking and arduous."

EAM Jaishankar: 'India-China relation under stress'

While asserting that the ties between the two nations were greatly affected by border conflict, the EAM said, "For the last 3 decades, interactions & exchanges grew steadily in some areas." China has become one of the largest trading partners of India, a significant source of investment, a participant in projects and infrastructure building, and a very substantial destination for tourism and education, Jaishankar added.

Stating that India obviously did not see any significant progress on arriving at a common understanding of the alignment of LAC in India-China border areas, the Minister said that at the same time, India noticed increasing construction of border infrastructure, especially on the Chinese side.

The Union Minister said, "For all the differences & disagreements that we may have had on the boundary, the real fact was that border areas still remain fundamentally peaceful. Last loss of life at India-China border before 2020 was as far back as 1975."

Pointing towards the recent events in Eastern Ladakh last year, EAM Jaishankar said that those events have profoundly disturbed the relationship between the two nations because China not only signalled a disregard for commitments about minimising troop levels but also showed a willingness to breach peace and tranquillity. "

The Union Minister raised that China has opposed India's membership in the National Security Guard (NSG) and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). He said that China's decision to oppose the blocking of Pakistan terrorists and events of 2020 have put its relations with India into stress.

Jaishankar said that mutual respect, interest and sensitivity are required from both sides in order to maintain peaceful relations across the border. "We can seek proper guidance and learn lessons from our past experience. Choices made today will have repercussions in the future," he added.

