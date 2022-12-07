Jaishankar Reiterates PM Modi's 'not An Era Of War' Advice On Ukraine War In Rajya Sabha

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks about the Russia-Ukraine conflict during his address in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Speaking on the first day of the winter session, Dr. Jaishankar said, "PM Modi voiced global sentiment in Samarkand when he said this is not an era of war".

"His statement was in the context of the Ukraine conflict where our advocacy of dialogue and diplomacy has been consistent and it has a larger resonance as well," he added.

— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022

The Russia-Ukraine war, which broke out on February 24, is in its 10th month and has not only resulted in the casualties of thousands from both sides but also caused a global food crisis. In his statement, EAM Jaishankar underscored PM Modi's advice to Russian President Vladimir Putin which he gave during their meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's 22nd summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand in September this year. Interestingly, the same advice was backed by several world leaders during the G20 summit in Bali.

Dr. Jaishankar also revealed that India has invited Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations. "As far as Republic day celebrations are concerned, we have invited Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the chief guest and he has graciously accepted the invitation," he said. The EAM further informed the designation of Kashi as the first SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2022-23. "This would facilitate showcasing of our age-old knowledge inheritance and our cultural heritage," he told the house.

— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022

About the G20 summit, Dr. Jaishankar said that the Centre's aim is to organise 200 meetings in multiple locations in India. "G20 summit will be the highest profile international gathering hosted by India. We see this as a national endeavour." He also reflected on India's foreign relations which were bolstered by the visits by India's President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. "President Murmu's first overseas visit was to the UK to attend the funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II," the EAM said.

"Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar attended the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. This reflected India's long-standing relationship with Qatar which is home to 8.5 lakh Indian nationals," he further said.

India firm on its neutral stance over Ukraine crisis

While the western countries kept pressurising India to lean toward their camp, New Delhi has managed to maintain a neutral stance and even clock in record trade numbers with Russia. India is importing oil and fertilisers from Russia which has made the country its fifth-largest trade partner after the start of the war. For comparison, Russia was India's 25th-largest trading partner at the end of the last financial year. It is worth noting, that India is importing oil from Russia at a discounted rate which has allowed New Delhi to buy nine lakh barrels per day as of November, according to BBC.

While the US and several European nations have been critical of India purchasing fuel from Russia, countries like Germany, Italy, Poland, and France are still buying huge amounts of fossil fuel (coal, oil, and gas) from Moscow. According to estimates from the Russia Fossil Tracker website, Russia has earned $245 billion in revenue from fossil fuel exports and EU countries alone have paid $123 billion.