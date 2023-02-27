Jaishankar Says India's G20 Presidency 'special Responsibility'; Addresses Ties With China

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar revealed that it is a “responsible moment” for India to assume the G20 presidency. On Sunday, February 27, the Indian diplomat was addressing a gathering at the Forum For Nationalist Thinkers in Hyderabad. During his address, the Indian External Affairs Minister stated that India’s presidency was important since the world needs “collective directions”. In the Sunday address, Jaishankar also touched upon the relations with China and stated that the ties between the two nations will not be normal until issues from the “faceoff" are resolved.

“It is a responsible moment for India to take the presidency because the world needs collective direction. The world today is looking for more suppliers,” Jaishankar said on Sunday. When it comes to China, the Indian EAM made it clear that the ties with China will not improve until the issue of the face-off, which happened at the beginning of the COVID lockdown, is resolved. Jaishankar was alluding to the Galwan face-off between India and China that took place in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country.

‘We took this challenge head-on’: Dr. Jaishankar on Galwan face-off

The External Affairs Minister recalled the time the face-off took place and how India was preoccupied with the challenges of COVID-19. “We were completely preoccupied with the COVID challenge. Please appreciate the anonymity of what Prime Minister Modi did. He deployed forces at this great height in very difficult conditions in the middle of COVID. And then took this challenge head-on,” Jaishankar asserted. "I can tell you the entire world has taken notice of this. They have also noted that since then we have stood firm. We have made it very clear that until there is a resolution to this issue, our relations with China will not be normal," he added.

Jaishankar also commented on how the infrastructure near the border areas has changed and asserted that it was neglected for a long time. “Our roads in northern areas have doubled and tunnelling has tripled,” The Indian External Affairs Minister asserted. “People today say that economy and infrastructure don’t matter. Let me tell you, it matters to the soldiers on the field. If we don’t provide them infrastructure, we are not doing them justice,” he added. The EAM was addressing the gathering at the event called “Chapter Talk - India’s G20 Presidency”.