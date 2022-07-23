Jaishankar Says Shinzo Abe Played Critical Role In Shaping India-Japan Contemporary Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Friday, said that late Japanese PM Shinzo Abe had a special place for India in his heart. Speaking at an event organized by a non-profit organisation to pay tribute to the assassinated Japanese leader, Jaishankar said that during his lifetime, Abe had played a unique role in developing and defining the contemporary relationship between India and Japan. Abe passed away at the age of 67 after he was shot dead in Nara while delivering a speech ahead of elections on 8 July.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister said, “Joined friends & admirers of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe to pay tribute to him. Abe San had a special place for India in his heart. He prepared Japan to face a more uncertain & turbulent world. He strove to create a rules-based order that recognizes the importance of democratic values.”

Jaishankar further said that the real way to pay tribute to Abe was to evaluate his contribution not just to his own country’s security, foreign policy and development but "actually to international relations over the last 30 years". He further said Abe played a very “unique role in developing and defining contemporary relations” “PM Abe developed a long interest in India and one of the expressions of that interest was actually to encourage us to do a trilateral between India, US and Japan,” Jaishankar added.

Shinzo Abe killed

At about 11.30 am local time on Friday, July 8, Shinzo Abe was shot from behind in Nara city while delivering a speech for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate for the upcoming elections to the House of Councillors. Visuals show Abe collapsing on the ground and bystanders reaching out to help him. Reportedly, police officials stated that he was shot twice with a shotgun from a distance of 3 metres. In a state of cardiopulmonary arrest, Abe is critical and showing no vital signs as of now. He was immediately taken to the Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara city via air ambulance. The police arrested a person named 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami on suspicion of murder.

(Image: AP/PTI)