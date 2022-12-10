Jaishankar Schools Pakistan Over Cross-border Terrorism; 'They Believe Its Compatible...'

In a strong message to Pakistan for backing terrorism, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday asserted that the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is not active as one of the members believes that dealing with the neighbour is compatible with cross-border terrorism. Notably, the SAARC is the regional intergovernmental organisation of eight countries, and the members are - South Asia: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

S Jaishankar schools Pakistan

While responding on India being inactive with other SAARC members, Jaishankar, without mentioning Pakistan, said, "I don't think we are isolated from the SAARC. Why SAARC currently is not active because one member of the SAARC believes that dealing with neighbours is compatible with the factors of cross-border terrorism."

"The problem with this is how to deal with somebody in the room who is standing with you... and by the end of the day sending people with drugs and that is the problem," Jaishankar added.

Varanasi to host G20 development ministers' meet: Jaishankar

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar announced that Varanasi will host the G20 development ministers meeting while addressing the students at BHU.

He said, "Kashi is one of the important venues where the meeting of G20 will take place. And one of the meetings, the development ministers meeting will take place which I will be chairing. So you will be more likely to see me on the streets of Varanasi."

"Earlier, the world used to see India and Pakistan on equal terms but not anymore, not even Pakistan. India came out in the region as the primary power," he added.

The External Affairs minister further said that the whole set of institutions, ideas and campaigns are coming out of India. "When the world looks at the rise of India, for them the contribution and successes of the diaspora are part of the story of the rise of India. So we too have a responsibility. If so many Indians live abroad it's our duty to look after them."

(With ANI Inputs)