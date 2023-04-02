Jaishankar Sends Stern Message To Pakistan Over Pro-Khalistani Agitation In London, US

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Sunday slammed Pakistan over the pro-Khalistani agitation abroad over the massive police crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De' chief and controversial preacher Amritpal Singh. He said that India will not accept its national flag being pulled down.

His remarks come after a group of Khalistan supporters last month attacked and damaged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. Raising pro-Khalistan slogans, the demonstrators broke open the makeshift security barriers. Later, members of the Indian diaspora gathered outside the Indian consulate to show their support.

In London, the tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission was grabbed at by separatist Khalistani supporters chanting pro-Khalistani slogans on Sunday, leading to an arrest related to the violent disorder. Thereafter, a giant Indian flag graced the High Commission in London.

This is not India which will accept its national flag being pulled down: Jaishankar

During an interaction session at JSS Educational Institutes in Karnataka's Dharwad, Jaishankar said, "In the last few days, some incidents happened in London and San Francisco. Some interests are of neighbours. It is our obligation to provide security to our diplomats in foreign countries. This is not India which will accept its national flag to be pulled down."

On India's bid for a permanent seat at UN Security Council, the EAM said, "Some of the current members of the UN Security Council are keeping the door closed for India. We will create a coalition to enter UNSC. We will keep up the efforts."

Meanwhile, a hunt to nab Amritpal Singh is on. The radical preacher has been on the run since a police crackdown on his outfit Waris Punjab De on March 18. He has been spotted in multiple purported videos and an audio clip released on social media in the past few days.

In the latest video, the Khalistan sympathiser claimed he was not a fugitive and would soon emerge before the world. In the audio clip, he rejected speculation he was negotiating his surrender and pressed the Akal Takht for the second time to summon a "sarbat khalsa" congregation to discuss matters related to the Sikh community.