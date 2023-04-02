West Thinks It Has God-given Right To Comment On Internal Matters Of Others: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday took a swipe at the West for its 'habit' of intervening in the internal matters of India and other countries. During a ‘Meet and Greet’ interaction organised by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan at Cubbon Park in Bengaluru, Jaishankar slammed the West while reacting to a question on Germany and the United States remarks on the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament.

He said, "The West thinks it has a God-given right to comment on internal matters of other countries. I will give you a truthful answer (on why we see the West commenting on India). There are two reasons. It is because the West has a bad habit of commenting on others. They somehow think it is some kind of God-given right. They will have to learn only by experience that if they keep doing this, other people will also start commenting and they will not like it when it happens. And I see that happening.”

He went on to target Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his rant in the UK and said, "If you are inviting the people to comment on you then more and more people are tempted to comment. We also need to stop giving generous invitations to the world saying there are problems in India, and (urging) America and the world (by saying), why are you standing by doing nothing? So if somebody from here goes and says why are you standing by and saying nothing, then obviously they are going to comment."

US-Germany comments on Rahul's disqualification

After Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a member of the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a 2019 defamation case, the official spokesperson of the US and Germany backed the former Wayanad MP. Vedant Patel, US Principal Dy Spokesperson in his maiden press conference said, "Respect for rule of law & judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy. We’re watching Mr Gandhi’s case in the Indian court and we engage with the Indian government on a shared commitment to democratic values including freedom of expression. In our engagements with our Indian partners, we continue to highlight the importance of democratic principles."

In another instance of foreign intervention in India's internal matter, a German Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said, "We have taken note of the verdict of the first instance against the Indian opposition politician Rahul Gandhi as well as the suspension of his parliamentary mandate. To our knowledge, Rahul Gandhi is in a position to appeal the verdict. The appeal will show whether the verdict stands and whether suspension has a basis. We expect standards of judicial independence and democratic principles to be applied."

(With ANI inputs..)