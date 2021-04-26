Jaishankar Speaks To UK Foreign Secretary; Discusses COVID-19 Pandemic, Bilateral Agenda

As India is witnessing a grave tussle with the COVID-19 pandemic, several countries have expressed their solidarity. A day after the United Kingdom (UK) announced to have dispatched hundreds of vital medical equipment to India, External Affairs Minister of India, Dr. S Jaishankar paid his gratitude to UK Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab. Dr. Jaishankar held talks with the UK government official in relevance with ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Foreign Affairs Minister spoke of reviewing and strengthening bilateral agendas and cooperations between India and the UK.

Thank Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab of U.K. for the call today. Discussed our cooperation to address different aspects of the COVID challenge. Also reviewed progress in our bilateral agenda. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 26, 2021

In view of providing support to Indian medical infrastructure, earlier this week UK PM Boris Johnson had said,

“We stand side by side with India as a friend and partner during what is a deeply concerning time in the fight against COVID-19. Vital medical equipment, including hundreds of oxygen concentrators and ventilators, is now on its way from the UK to India to support efforts to prevent the tragic loss of life from this terrible virus."

The first batch of life-saving equipment is due to arrive in New Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday, followed by further shipments through the week. The UK government said its Department of Health and Social Care has worked closely with the National Health Service (NHS), as well as suppliers and manufacturers in the UK, to identify reserve medical equipment from surplus stocks that can be transported to India.

Aforementioned, medical supplies which are currently in transit, have been described in the UK's official statement as oxygen concentrators that can extract oxygen from air in the atmosphere. This takes the strain off hospital oxygen systems and allowing oxygen to be provided in situations where hospital oxygen supplies have run out. The announcement came as India recorded another day of devastating COVID-19 figures, while hospitals continue to defy oxygen supply shortages.

COVID-19 situation in India

In the highest single-day spike, India on Monday reported 3,52,991 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the case tally to 1,73,13,163. While 2,812 people died of the virus, taking the death toll to 1,95,123. According to the health ministry, 14.19 crore vaccine doses have been administered till now. Earlier in the day, about 318 medical oxygen concentrators had arrived at Delhi from the United States of America.