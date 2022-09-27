Jaishankar Takes Dig At US Media Over Art 370 Abrogation; Here's How He Exposed Propaganda

Participating in a book reading of 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' in Washington DC on Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar demolished the propaganda about the abrogation of Article 370. Commemorating 20 years of PM Modi in public life, this book contains chapters by prominent personalities including Jaishankar, Anupam Kher, Amit Shah and Sudha Murthy. On this occasion, the EAM justified the restrictions on high-speed internet after the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. Maintaining that saving lives was more important, he stressed that Article 370 was a temporary provision in the Constitution.

S Jaishankar remarked, "There was a big song and dance about the internet being cut. Now if you have reached a stage where you say that an internet cut is more dangerous than the loss of human lives, then what can I say? If you look at the whole 370 issue, I ask you a very basic point. What was a temporary provision of the Constitution was finally put to rest. This was supposed to be majoritarian. Tell me, what was happening in Kashmir was not majoritarian? So I think the way facts are slanted, things are played up, what is right, what is wrong is confused, this is actually politics at work."

Abrogation of Article 370

A Presidential notification combined with requisite legislation passed by both the House of Parliament in August 2019 led to Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. This implied that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was scrapped. Furthermore, the region was bifurcated into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Thereafter, restrictions on the movement of people and communication were imposed in the state, which was gradually lifted over the months.

After leaders such as former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were released post months of detention, 6 political parties joined hands to form the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration in August 2020. The principal aim of this alliance is to strive for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and statehood. Subsequently, PAGD emerged as the single-largest party in the first-ever District Development Council polls in J&K by bagging 110 seats.