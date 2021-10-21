Jaishankar Unveils Memorial Plaque In Israel To Honour Martyred Indian Soldiers In WWI

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar unveiled a memorial in Ra'anana, northern Israel in honour of Indian troops who martyred in the Battle of Tabsor during World War I.

He unveiled the memorial with the Mayor of Ra'anana, Chaim Broyde, on Wednesday, October 20. This is a step towards creating an India Trail, which will identify the key spots where Indian soldiers fought and martyred in the line of duty in the region. It is planned that the route, India's military great warpath, will have six plaques at six locations, including Haifa and Ra'anana.

The trail is scheduled to be completed in 2022 to honour India's 75th year of independence and 30 years of diplomatic relations with Israel. EAM Jaishankar's Twitter post read, "Unveiled the memorial plaque for Indian Army soldiers who fought at the Battle of Tabsor in the Megiddo Offensive of September 1918." "This is part of a larger India Trail that will bring out the role of our soldiers in shaping the history of this region," the tweet further read.

Unveiled the memorial plaque for Indian Army soldiers who fought at the Battle of Tabsor in the Megiddo Offensive of September 1918.



This is part of a larger India Trail that will bring out the role of our soldiers in shaping the history of this region. pic.twitter.com/YTVKdyARGU — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 20, 2021

In a subsequent tweet, S. Jaishankar stated that he is honoured to visit Ra'anana, the location of WWI's legendary battle of Tabsor. He added, "Salute the valour of the Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice here."

Honoured to visit the site of the famous battle of Tabsor of WWI at Raanana.



Salute the valour of the Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice here. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 20, 2021

Mr. Jaishankar began his five-day tour to Israel on Sunday, October 17, by laying wreaths at a cemetery in Talpiot, Jerusalem, honouring Indian soldiers who died in the region during World War I.

Battle of Tabsor marked the start of the renowned Meggido offensive

The Battle of Tabsor, fought on September 19-20, 1918, was a significant battle that marked the start of the renowned Meggido offensive. These events were critical in the Entente Forces' victory against the Ottoman Army in Palestine during WWI. The vast bulk of the soldiers who took part in this operation were Indian forces, including Punjabis, Sikhs, Gurkhas, and men from other parts of India. The courage and indomitable fighting spirit demonstrated by Indian forces in this and subsequent fights in this area have been recognised as a vital factor to the seizure of Tabsor, the opening stage that led to the EEF's final eventful victory over the Ottomans in this land.

Image: DrSJaishankar@Twitter