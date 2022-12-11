Jaishankar Visits Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi's Family On Poet's Birth Anniversary

India’s External Affairs Minister Subhramanyam Jaishankar visited the family of Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi in Kashi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Sunday, December 11. Jaishankar met the poet’s grandnephew KV Krishnan.

“Privileged to visit the family of Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi in Kashi on his birth anniversary today. Humbled to receive blessings and encouragement from his grandnephew Thiru KV Krishnan Ji,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Who was Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi?

C Subramania Bharathi was a poet, freedom fighter and social reformer from Tamil Nadu. Born in Ettyapuram village in Titrunelvelu district on December 11, 1882 to Chinnaswamy Iyer and Lakshmi Ammal, Bharathi came to be called Mahakavi — a great poet.

Bharathi pioneered a new era in Tamil literature. He exhorted people to join India's independence struggle and his poetry, rife with with patrioric fervour, called for the liberation of India.

A polyglot, it is said Bharathi was proficient in 32 languages.

His most famous compositions are short lyrical outpourings on patriotic, devotional, and mystic themes.

A great lyric poet, Bharathi stood against the caste system.

The legendary social reformer died on September 11, 1921.

PM Modi celebrates great poet

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the great poet on the occasion of his birth anniversary. "I bow to the great Subramania Bharati on his Jayanti. 'Mahakaviar Bharatiar' embodied remarkable courage and outstanding intellect. He had a grand vision for India's development and the empowerment of every Indian," PM Modi tweeted.

One of India's greatest poets, Bharathi's songs helped rally masses in the cause of the Indian Independence Movement in Tamil Nadu, a PIB statement says.



