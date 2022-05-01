Jaishankar Writes To Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Regarding Humanitarian Assitance To Sri Lanka

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar responded to Tamil Nadu's proposal for providing aid to Sri Lanka and said the island nation prefers 'inclusive distribution.'' He stated the relief material provided by TN can help in supplementing the aid provided by the central government.

Tamil Nadu had earlier urged the government whether the state can help Sri Lanka with the supply of rice and essential medicines, a resolution to the effect has already been passed in the state assembly. Stalin had even urged PM Narendra Modi to direct MEA to provide TN the permission to deliver essential goods, food and medicine to the island nation.

Jaishankar in a letter addressed to CM Stalin said Colombo was consulted on the said matter. The External Affairs Ministry in a letter stated, "MEA offers that Tamil Nadu Government's assistance can supplement what is being provided by the Govt of India. The Government of Sri Lanka's preference is for inclusive distribution." Further adding, on the TN's request for aiding SL with humanitarian relief, the Ministry directed the government to ask the Chief Secretary to directly coordinate with the Government of India for sending the relief material.

TN Secretary can directly connect with GOI for providing relief material

The EAM said, "You may wish to direct TN Chief Secretary to coordinate with Government of India for supply and distribution of humanitarian relief material to Sri Lankan Government. Relief material will be shared with Government of Sri Lanka to be distributed appropriately in the current circumstances."

Amidst the state's proposal to provide help to Sri Lanka, the state BJP unit accused the MK Stalin-led government of politicizing the standard protocols and urged to hand over the material to the External Affairs Ministry rather than providing it directly to Sri Lanka.

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief embarks on 4-day SL visit

Meanwhile, BJP's Tamil Nadu Chief Annamalai embarked on a four-day visit to Sri Lanka on April 30 during which he is expected to meet Tamil leaders, and NGOs and also participate in the May Day celebrations organized by the Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC).

Sri Lanka has been reeling under severe economic crises leading to major food and electricity shortages, which is being attributed to the plunge in foreign reserves after a nosedive in the revenues from tourism due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from ANI)

IMAGE: PTI