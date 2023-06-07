Jaiswal Bridge Over Chenab On Jammu-Srinagar NH Completed: Nitin Gadkari

A two-lane Jaiswal bridge over the Chenab river in Ramban district along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been completed, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday, reiterating his commitment to provide exceptional highway infrastructure in the Union Territory.

Earlier, the bridge missed two back-to-back deadlines between March and April but its completion came just a few weeks before the start of the two-month-long annual pilgrimage to 3,880-metre high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, we have completed the construction of a two-lane Jaiswal Bridge over River Chenab on the Udhampur-Ramban section of NH-44. This meticulously designed Balanced Cantilever bridge spans 118 meters and has been built at a cost of Rs 20 Crore," Gadkari, the Road Transport and Highways minister, said in a tweet.

"The establishment of this bridge serves a dual purpose. Firstly, it will alleviate congestion along the Chanderkot to Ramban section, ensuring smoother vehicular movement. Secondly, it will facilitate the seamless passage of vehicles and pilgrim traffic during the 'Shri Amarnath Yatra' on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway 44, which is scheduled to commence shortly," he said.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime minister Narendra Modi, Gadkari said, the government is committed to provide Jammu and Kashmir with exceptional highway infrastructure.

"This transformative development not only contributes to the region's economic growth but also enhances its allure as a prime tourist destination," he said.

The Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to commence on July 1 from the twin tracks -- traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The first batch of the pilgrims will leave the Jammu base camp for the Valley on June 30.