Jal Jeevan Mission: 3.5 Crore Rural Households Tap Water Connections Installed

The Ministry of Jal Shakti on Thursday informed that the Jal Jeevan Mission has reached a new milestone by providing 3.53 crore rural household tap water connections. The mission was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15th August in 2019 with an aim to provide a tap water connection to every rural household by 2024.

As of 15th August 2019, Jal Jeevan Mission provided 3.53 (which is 17% of the total target) crore tap water connections. Also, 6.76 crore (more than 1/3rd) people of rural households are getting potable water through taps.

JJM Mission: Goa comes first

Adhering to the core principle of 'equity & inclusiveness' states and UTs are focusing on the target to ensure that every household in the country gets safe drinking water. States and UTs have also made several action plans to provide tap water connection to every rural household. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Goa became the first state to provide a 100% tap water connection. The state governments have prioritize their mission by giving water to the quality-affected areas first. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the authorities faced several challenges in implementing their action plans. The work put on hold in most parts of the country due to the lockdown.

However, development and construction work continued following precautions of maintaining social distance and using masks. The construction work also provided employment to the workers who had returned to their villages amidst the pandemic. According to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, JJM gives the highest priority to the potability of drinking water, especially Arsenic and Fluoride affected rural habitations.

Upgrading water testing laboratories

The Ministry also informed that states and the Union Territories are working on the upgrade of water testing laboratories. By 2024, these testing laboratories will be opened to the public enabling so that they can get water samples tested at nominal rates. As of August 15, 2019, water-borne diseases were reduced to a great extent in the remote areas and the health of the people also improved.

