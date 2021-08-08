Jal Jeevan Mission: Chhattisgarh Govt Assures Making State ‘Har Ghar Jal’ By 2023

With an aim to make Chhattisgarh a 'Har Ghar Jal' state by September 2023, Union Minister of Jal Shakti Ministry Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday reviewed the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission at the Chief Minister’s House in Raipur. Baghel assured that all possible steps will be taken by the government to provide a tap water supply to the remaining 39.59 lakh households in Chhattisgarh by September 2023. Shekhawat has ensured all support to the state to achieve the set target.



It is to mention that Har Ghar Jal is a scheme initiated by the Centre in 2019. The scheme was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the 2019 union budget. It aims provide tap water to every rural household by 2024.

The Union Minister urged Chhattisgarh to ensure that in few months, provision of safe tap water is made in all remaining schools, ashramshalas and anganwadi centres for better health, improved sanitation and hygiene for children. In a press release, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said, "It is with the aim to translate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of providing clean tap water to every household in the country by 2024." The Chief Minister further promised that an intensive monthly review will be undertaken to assure that the tap water reaches every rural household in adequate quantity, quality, on a regular and long-term basis. At the time of the launch of the mission, only 7 per cent of households (3.20 lakh) in Chattisgarh had a regular supply of tap water. Around 2.69 lakh households have been provided with tap water connections in the last two years. As a result, 13 per cent (5.89 lakh) of households in villages have a tap water supply.

Allocation of funds to meet the set target

The state has put plans in place to provide tap water connections to 22.14 lakh households in 2021-22, 11.37 lakh tap water connections in 2022-23 and the remaining 6.29 lakh tap water connections in 2023-24. Shekhawat has also increased the grant given by the Central Government to the state in 2021-22 to Rs 1,908.96 crore, which was four times the funds allocated in 2020-21. The National Jal Jeevan Mission also released Rs 453.71 crore to the state.

With the four-fold increase in Central allocation and the unused balance of the state budget, Chhattisgarh has assured availability of Rs 4,268 crore to provide tap water connections to various households in 2021-22. Therefore, the target should be achieved as there is no shortage of funds. In 2021-22, Rs 646 crore has been allocated to the state as the 15th FC tied grant for water and sanitation to rural local bodies/Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). There is assured funding of Rs 3,402 crore for the next five years i.e. up to 2025-26. The influx of funds in the rural areas of Chhattisgarh should generate new employment opportunities, enhance economic growth and boost rural economy, the release stated.

