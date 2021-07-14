Jal Jeevan Mission: Union Min Thanks Team As Over 1 Lakh Villages Receive Tap Water Supply

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday highlighted that every family, in over 1 lakh villages, had received a Functional Household Tap Connection under the PM Modi-led Centre's scheme. Terming it as a very important milestone' for the Jal Jeevan Mission, he thanked every member for their 'life changing' contribution. The National Jal Jeevan Mission was initiated by the Jal Shakti Ministry in August 2019.

The Minister posted the announcement on his Twitter account, the caption of which read "#HarGharJal in #1LakhVillages Jal Jeevan Mission crosses a very important milestone today! Now, every family in over 1 lakh villages has a Functional Household Tap Connection. Thanking every team member of the Mission for this life-changing contribution. Let's keep going.". He also added a picture of Prime Minister Modi celebrating the milestone.

On July 13, Union Minister Shekhawat chaired a meeting with Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and other Ministers over the Mekedatu Dam project. Post the meeting, he assured that justice will be delivered to Karnataka and noted that he would look into the pending projects. In a tweet shared by ANI, Gajendra Singh stated, "I've reassured CM that I'll look into pending projects like Mekedatu project. I assured that justice will be given to Karnataka".

Centre allocates over Rs 3,323 crore to Orissa under Jal Jeevan Mission

The Centre, on Sunday, allocated over Rs 3,323 crore to Odisha for the Jal Jeevan Mission amounting to a four-fold increase compared to the last fiscal. With this, the Jal Shakti Ministry assured the state full assistance for making provisions of tap water supply in every rural home by March 2024. "The central grant to Odisha under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the year 2021-22 has been increased to Rs 3,323.42 crore, which was Rs 812.15 crore in 2020-21", the ministry said in a statement.

According to PTI, the statement mentioned that the mission had been implemented with speed despite the COVID-19 lockdowns and 4.5 crore households had been provided with tap water connections. With a 23.5-per cent increase in coverage, 7.69 crores (40.6 per cent) rural households across the country have tap water supply now, it added. Currently, every household in 69 districts and more than 99,000 villages in the country have a tap water supply, the ministry's data mentioned.

The Jal Jeevan Mission is a Central government initiative under the Ministry of Jal Shakti that aims to ensure access to piped water for every household in India. This mission aims to provide all rural households of India with a safe and adequate water supply through individual household tap connections by 2024. Another crucial part of the mission, The Har Ghar Nal Se Jal programme was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget speech.