Jal Shakti Ministry Allots Funds For Irrigation Schemes To Benefit Marginal Farmers; Read

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has announced the allotment of funds for the irrigation schemes to benefit small and marginal farmers. In a public release, the Ministry presented the data on funds for the year 2021-22 for several components of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY).

The PMKSY scheme under the Jal Shakti Ministry aims to preserve, restore and renovate

The PMKSY is an umbrella scheme consisting of two major components: Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (AIBP), and Har Khet Ko Pani (HKKP). HKKP, in turn, consists of four sub-components, being Command Area Development (CAD), Surface Minor Irrigation (SMI), Repair, Renovation and Restoration (RRR) of Water Bodies, and Ground Water (GW) Development component.

The scheme was inaugurated in 2015 for ensuring physical access to water on agricultural lands. It also aimed at the expansion of cultivatable areas under assured irrigation. Most importantly, the PMKSY focussed on the holistic development of agriculture with improved sustainability of on-farm water usage. Take a look at the details of central assistance (CA) released /allocation of funds under AIBP, HKKP, Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) and Watershed Development component (WDC) components of PMKSY during the last five years, and Budget Estimated/Allocation for the current year, tabulated below:

Other government schemes in the agriculture sector

National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NSMA)

Intending to make agriculture more productive, sustainable and remunerative, the Government of India had introduced National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NSMA) in the year 2014-15. The mission promotes the implementation of specific sustainable and farming practices; soil conservation and moisture protection measures; soil nutrient management and efficient water management practices including rainfed methods. The 'On-farm Water Management' (OFWM) is a mission undertaken under the scheme.

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY)

In order to save the farmer's production from extreme weather conditions, the government has launched the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). This is a crop insurance system that allows mitigating financial loss due to crop failures. The PMFBY was launched on February 18, under the 'One Nation-One Scheme' theme. The scheme covers all food and oilseed crops and annual commercial and horticulture crops for which past yield data is available.

Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY)

The Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) encourages farmers for traditional and organic farming. The scheme focusses on educating farmers against the overuse of fertilisers and agrochemicals and promotes the use of organic manure and biofertilisers to improve organic carbon and in turn boost soil fertility.

Besides the aforementioned schemes, there are several others like the Micro-irrigation Fund Scheme, E-NAM, Kisan Credit Card (KCC), Soil Health Card, PM-Kusum, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, and Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER). The schemes ensure that the farmers of the country receive complete assistance and advantage for farm produce along with subsequent benefits to the environment. The schemes allot vital benefits like Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, for which a farmer is entitled to receive Rs. 6,000 per annum directly to their bank accounts in three installments of Rs. 2,000 each. This enables them to meet their financial needs and protects them from the traps of moneylenders.

(With inputs from @pibDelhi/Twitter)