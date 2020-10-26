Jal Shakti Ministry Holds Mid-term Review Of Implementation Of JJM In Andaman & Nicobar

As the Jal Shakti Ministry holds its mid-term review of the Jal Jeevan Mission across the country, the Union Territory of Andaman & Nicobar Islands is next on the list. On Monday, the Jal Shakti Ministry, via video-conferencing, reviewed the progress of the program in the UT as part of its 100-day campaign to ensure potable water supply across all schools and Anganwadi centres in the country.

"Out of 65,096 rural households spread over 400 villages in the UT, 33,889 have tap water connections. The UT plans to provide household tap connections to remaining households in 2021. Piped water supply systems exist in 290 villages. Efforts are made to provide tap water connections to the remaining households in these villages as well as to reach out to those villages where there is no water supply system," said an official statement of the Ministry.

According to the Ministry, the UT has been asked to organise training for capacity building of Gram Panchayat functionaries. The Ministry believes that this would be helpful in the implementation of the water supply systems in Andaman & Nicobar. An emphasis has also been given on revamping of traditional water bodies across the villages. "The UT has been advised to focus on SC/ ST dominated habitations, being a priority area under the mission," the release added.

The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) aims to provide 55 litres of potable water per person per day to every rural household of the country by 2024. The mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2019. It is designed especially for rural women and girls who had to otherwise walk for miles to fetch water for their households. Under this, the Jal Shakti Ministry has also reached out to all Sarpanches and Gram Pradhans of the country for more effective implementation of the Mission.

