Jal Shakti Ministry Reviews Progress Of Implementation Of Jal Jeevan Mission In J&K

As the Jal Shakti Ministry has launched a 100-day campaign on October 2, 2020, to ensure potable water supply in all schools and Anganwadi centres across the country, the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir has planned to achieve the goal set under the campaign that was launched keeping in mind, the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to an official statement, the UT plans to provide safe water in all these institutions within the campaign period, so that the children will have access to potable piped water for drinking, hand washing and for use in toilets when the schools reopen.

Midterm review under Jal Jeevan Mission

The Jal Shakti Ministry is also conducting a mid-term review to check the progress of the States and Union Territories under Jal Jeevan Mission to provide potable tap water connection to all the rural areas by 2024. Jammu and Kashmir presented their mid-term progress to the National Jal Jeevan Mission.

"The Union Territory of J&K has 18.17 lakh households, out of which 8.38 lakhs (46%) are already provided with tap water connections. The UT is allocated Rs 681.77 Crore as Central share under JJM for this financial year. The UT is eligible for additional allocation on the basis of physical and financial performance. UT is planning 100% coverage by December’ 2022 ahead of national goal by 2023-24. By doing so, J&K will be a leading example to accomplish the ambitious target of providing tap connection to every rural home," the statement read.

"Jammu & Kashmir has finalized the Village Action Plan (VAP) in respect of 4,038 villages. VAP comprises of components such as source strengthening, water supply, grey water management and operation & maintenance. Convergence planning to be done at the lowest level i.e. village/ Gram Panchayat, for source strengthening, water harvesting, aquifer recharge, water treatment and grey-water management, etc., for which dovetailing of resources from MGNREGS, 15th Finance Commission Grants for PRIs, SBM (G), CSR funds, Local Area Development funds, etc could be used for judicious use of funds," it added.

Jal Jeevan Mission is an initiative taken by the Centre to provide safe and adequate drinking tap water connection to every household in the rural areas of the country by 2024 at a service level of 55 litres per capita per day. The mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2019. PM Modi has also reached out to all sarpanches and gram pradhans of the country for more effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), saying its goal can be fully realised with the help of village community leaders as the JJM will be based on a community approach to provide access to water and will include extensive Information, Education and communication as a key component of the mission.

