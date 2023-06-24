Jalebis, Chaat At Little India: PM Modi Reacts To Australia PM Tasting Indian Delicacies

Munching Jalebis at the ‘Jaipur Sweets’, trying Chaat at the at ‘Chatkazz’, shaking hands and mingling with the Indian Australians at the recently rechristened Little India (earlier known as Harris Park) in Paramatta city, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on June 23 fulfilled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recommendation of having food at these outlets. He was seen with the local MP Andrew Charlton tasting the various delicacies of the Indian traditional food mostly owned by Australians of Indian origin.

PM Modi, who is currently on a state visit to the United States of America was quick to respond. He said, “Sounds like a memorable Friday night, imbibing the best of Indian culture and culinary diversity. A winner indeed, like the India-Australia friendship.” It’s important to recall PM Modi during his recent visit to Australia addressed the Indian diaspora in the country and in the presence of Prime Minister Albanese had asked him to try Indian food at the food stalls in 'Little India’.

'Tried out PM Modi's recommendations'

“Great Friday night in Little India, Harris Park with @Charlton_AB. We tried out Prime Minister @narendramodi's recommendations of chaat at Chatkazz and jalebi at Jaipur Sweets - a winner!,” Tweeted Australian PM Anthony Albanese. "I've heard that Chatkazz 'Chaat' and 'Jalebi' from Jaipur Sweets at Harris Park is very delicious. I want you all to take my friend Australian PM Albanese to that place," he said as quoted by the news agency ANI.

PM Narendra Modi on May 23 addressed the Indian community at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney and said 'Masterchef and cricket' bring India and Australia together and further strengthen the bond between the two countries. He also hailed the contribution of the Indian diaspora toward enhancing the ties between the two countries.