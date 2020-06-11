Maharashtra: Jalgaon Hospital Dean Suspended After Body Of COVID Patient Found In Toilet

The Maharashtra government has announced the suspension of the dean of the hospital in Jalgaon after the dead body of an 82-year-old woman was found in the hospital premise 8 days after she went missing. The woman was admitted to the hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 2 following which she went missing until her body was found from a toilet of the hospital on June 10. Along with the dean of the hospital, 2 medical officers have also been suspended.

The family of the 82-year-old woman had registered a missing complaint with the police on June 2. An FIR has also been lodged against the hospital under IPC sections 304A and 128. This is the third such incident from Jalgaon to be brought to light.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh earlier informed that an investigation has been ordered in the matter and also assured of strict action against those found guilty. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, he also stated that few have already been booked for the criminal offence.

We've taken a serious note of the Jalgaon incident where a body was found in the toilet. Few have already been booked for this criminal offence. Stern action is being taken against the people responsible for this inhuman act & an enquiry is also being conducted in the matter. — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) June 11, 2020

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope also informed that the superintendent, professor, nurse and security guard of the government medical college have also been suspended from the institute.

