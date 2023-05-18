Jallikattu Verdict: MK Stalin Govt Hails SC's Decision; 'Tamil Nadu Culture Has Been...'

The Supreme Court on Thursday, May 18 upheld the validity of the Tamil Nadu government’s law allowing Jallikattu. Responding to the apex court’s decision, Tamil Nadu law minister S. Regupathy said, “The safety of the people and animals will be protected.”

“It is Tamilians' culture. Tamil Nadu’s culture has been safeguarded by our lawyers. They have accepted the amendment act. In Jallikattu there is no cruelty to animals. People’s safety will be protected. Animal safety is safeguarded,” said S. Regupathy after the Supreme Court’s verdict on Jallikattu.

Supreme Court verdict on Jallikattu

A five-judge constitution pronounced its judgement on a batch of pleas challenging Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra laws allowing Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming sport. The bench headed by Justice K M Joseph, Justice Ajay Rastogi, Justice Aniruddha Bose, Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice CT Ravikumar upheld the validity of Jallikattu, stating, “We will not disrupt the view of the legislature and since legislature has taken a view that it is part of the cultural heritage of the state. In the preamble it is declared as a part of culture and heritage of TN.”

The top court further mentioned that "when the Legislature has declared that Jallikattu is part of the cultural heritage of the Tamil Nadu state, Judiciary cannot take a different view. The legislature is best suited to decide that."