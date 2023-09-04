Jalna Agitation: SP Sent On Leave Two Days After Maratha Reservation Stir Turns Violent

Two days after a protest over the Maratha quota turned violent in Maharashtra's Jalna, leading to some police personnel and others getting injured, the Jalna SP Tushar Doshi has been sent on leave. In his place, the responsibility of Jalna has now been given to IPS officer Shailesh Balkawade on a permanent basis.

Notably, violence erupted on Friday (September 1) at Antarwali Sarathi village in Ambad tehsil, Jalna as demonstrators clashed with the police and allegedly pelted stones at them. The police later lathi-charged the protesters and used teargas, in which around 20 protesters and 37 cops were injured, the police said.

Jalna SP transferred

“As Tushar Doshi went on earned leave, the post of Superintendent of Police Jalna has been taken over by Shailesh Balakawade, Commissioner, Govt, Reserve Police Force Group No. 01 Pune,” read the government order.

Following the violence, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde appealed for peace and said, “The state government is taking some steps to give reservation to the community. During Devendra Fadnavis's tenure as chief minister, the state government had given reservation to the Maratha community but the Supreme Court quashed it,” he said.

“I do not want to go into the politics of it because it was not properly followed up. However, the state government is taking this issue seriously and we will welcome it if there are any suggestions. I appeal to the protesters to maintain peace so that the common people do not suffer,” he said. A committee will be set up for a high-level probe into the violence, Shinde announced.

Opposition attacks state government

The opposition tore into the state government’s handling of the protest. NCP working president Supriya Sule demanded, "It is shocking the way police brutally beat up the youth. There should be an inquiry," she told reporters. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, accused the government of crushing the protest with lathis (batons). "We condemn this government-sponsored act. They should apologise to the Maratha community and immediate action should be taken against the police officers who ordered baton-charge," he said.

Following the tumultuous events, law enforcement authorities arrested 40 individuals in connection with the violence and registered six First Information Reports (FIRs). Sources indicate that the initial confrontation began when Maratha agitators attempted to block a road in Jalna, which the police sought to prevent. Subsequently, the police issued notices to 5-6 protest organisers under Section 149 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), warning of legal consequences for obstructing the road through their agitation. This escalation led to an aggressive response from the Maratha agitators, including the pelting of stones. Organisers involved in the protest have also been named in FIRs, although they currently remain at large.