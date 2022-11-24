Jama Masjid To Rescind Ban On Women Entering Without Men After Outrage & LG's Intervention

In a major impact of the non-stop coverage by Republic Media Network, the Jama Masjid has now decided to withdraw its earlier order of barring the entry of women without men inside the mosque premises. This development came as Delhi L-G VK Saxena spoke to Shahi Imam Bukhari of Jama Masjid, and requested him to rescind the order restricting the entry of women into Jama Masjid. Imam Bukhari, in his response, agreed to revoke the order, with the request that visitors respect and maintain the sanctity of the Mosque.

Earlier, Jama Masjid had decided to bar the entry of women without men inside the mosque premises. This happened after the Jama Masjid administration issued an order prohibiting the entry of solitary or groups of women in the mosque.

The Masjid administration has also placed sign boards outside the mosque in order to inform the visitors that the entry of girls into the mosque is strictly prohibited. The boards placed outside the mosque entrance read, "It is forbidden for girls or women to enter Jama Masjid alone."

Jama Masjid to withdraw order banning single women from entry

Amid outrage over the restriction, the PRO of the Mosque even said that the girls or women can come with their families and visit. "There is no restriction on girls or women coming with families, no restriction on married couples either," PRO Sabiullah Khan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He added, "When women come alone, improper acts are done, and videos are made for TikTok. We have imposed this order to stop all these things. They can come with their family but making it a point to meet a boy is inapt for religious places. It is important to make protocols."

On the other hand, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal condemned the administration's order and issued a notice to the Imam of the Masjid. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "The decision to stop the entry of women in the Jama Masjid is absolutely wrong. As much as a man has the right to worship, so also does a woman. I am issuing notice to the Imam of Jama Masjid. No one has the right to ban the entry of women like this."