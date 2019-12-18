'CAA Has Nothing To Do With Indian Muslims': Shahi Imam Calls For Restrain Amid Protests

Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari on Tuesday called on fellow citizens to exercise restraint and keep their emotions under control while exercising the “democratic right” to protest. "To protest is the democratic right of the people of India. No one can stop us from doing so. However, it is important that it is controlled. Keeping our emotions in control is the most important part," he said while addressing a gathering in New Delhi.

The Shahi Imam urged the people, especially the youth, to not be provoked by nefarious elements. Bukhari also explained the difference between the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), saying they are two different things.

"The CAA is for those people who came to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh before December 31, 2014. They will be granted citizenship and it will not affect the Muslims living in India. The Muslim refugees who came to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will not get Indian citizenship. It has nothing to do with the Muslims living in India," Bukhari said. He further pointed out that CAA is not the law of the land and NRC is yet to become a law.

Tension grips capital city

The Imam's remarks came in the backdrop of rising violence across Delhi over the CAA and students' anger over excessive use of police force against fellow protesters in Jamia Millian Islamia University on Sunday. An anti-CAA protest erupted in East Delhi's Seelampur area on Tuesday which soon took a violent turn. According to police sources, the protesters gathered at around 1.15 pm and marched towards Seelampur. The sources further stated that initially, the protests were peaceful, however, as it took a violent turn, the police used tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

Leaders call for calm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have appealed to the people to maintain peace and tranquillity. The CM took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, "I appeal to all Delhiites to maintain peace. Violence of any kind cannot be tolerated in a civilized society. Nothing can be achieved through violence. Have to put forward your views peacefully."

(With ANI inputs)

