Jamaat-e-Islami-linked Literature Seized During Jammu Police Raids On Geelani Sympathisers

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on May 5 carried out early morning raids on the premises of two sympathisers of deceased Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in a case registered in the year 2007. The case pertained to FIR Mo. 01/2007 registered U/Ss 124-A, 147 RPC of PS City Jammu after objectionable and sensitive slogans were raised during the visit of Sayeed Ali Shah Geelani in 2007.

SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli while sharing details said, “After issuance of house search warrants by Judicial Magistrate, special teams of Jammu police conducted raids at the houses of both these accused wanted in case of 2007 in Dalpatia Mohalla, Sunjawan and khadika talab. A fresh case in Police Station Peer Mitha 27/2022 U/S 10,13 and 39 UAPA has been registered over recovery of incriminating material related to a banned organisation and further investigation and legal proceedings into the matter are going on.”

The investigation and legal proceedings of this case were going on with two accused namely Rayees Ahmed Malik of Dalpatia Mohalla Jammu and Mohd Sharif Sartaj of Bhallesa Doda, at present Khatikan Talab Jammu, were evading their arrest. The house premises of the duo were searched by police teams in presence of the Executive Magistrate during which several sensitive documents and incriminating material have been recovered.

The raids were conducted by teams of North and South zone officers Rakesh Kumar SHO City, Sharad Kalu, SDPO north Jammu, Rahul Nagar SDPO West, Sachit Sharma, SDPO South under the supervision of Mamta Sharma SP South, and Kulbir Handa SP North Jammu.

Pakistan Angle emerged

Police have recovered medical admission forms of institutions in Pakistan. Earlier in January this year, the State Investigation Agency probe revealed how Hurriyat leaders duped medical, and engineering aspirants in the name of seats in Pakistan. SIA named several separatists for selling MBBS seats in Pakistan to Kashmiri students and using the money to spread unrest in the Union Territory.

“During the investigation, it also got reflected that the students/parents were duped by the accused. They were made to visit Pakistan for admissions to MBBS, however, [they] would become hopeless after discovering their admission letters as fake. Circumstances were created wherein parents/students were put to an absolute state of despondency so as to demand extra money to either be wire transferred or delivered to their persons of choice in Kashmir,” SIA said in its chargesheet.

The chargesheet also added, ''This accumulated money under a well-knitted conspiracy/secrecy would land in the hands of active terrorists, families of killed militants and stone-pelters through some Hurriyat leaders and their associates to further terrorist/secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.”

The seized material also includes Jamaat-e-Islami (Banned Organisation) literature related to the Doda region, a report regarding a person namely Abdul Rehman who was a Pakistan national who visited the area and was later deported, literature related to the Jammu and Kashmir freedom movement, a phone diary containing Pakistan numbers, cash register regarding various accounts, an identity card pertaining to Iran, photographs with Jamaat-e-Islami leaders meeting notices regarding Jammu and Kashmir freedom movement and stamps of the Jammu and Kashmir freedom movement.

Image: Republic World