‘Jamadars’ Will Now Be Called 'Supervisors': CJI

The humble sanitation worker called 'Jamadar' in the Supreme Court will now be addressed as 'Supervisor', with Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud deciding to change the nomenclature of certain posts, saying they reflected a “colonial mindset” having no place in a modern society.

While inaugurating the ‘Supreme Court Sports, Cultural & Other Events- 2023’ in which 970 court employees will participate, the CJI said the purpose behind organising the events was to encourage a holistic pattern of living for the staff and to promote their physical and mental well-being.

The top court, in a statement, said 12 sports and 9 cultural events will be organised.

Justice Chandrachud also mentioned some of the welfare measures being planned for the staff, including a bigger and better equipped creche, a training centre, and a staff library among others.

He also referred to his recent administrative decisions to change the nomenclature of certain designated posts.

The CJI greatly encouraged the women staff members to participate in the upcoming sports events, emphasising that they are no less than their men counterparts.

He also distributed track suits for the events to select staff members, including persons with disabilities.

The CJI inaugurated the event by taking the first shot with the striker in a game of carrom.

Secretary General of the top court Sanjeev Kalgaonkar also spoke at the inauguration function.