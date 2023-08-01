Jamaican Embassy Correspondence Cited By Petitioners In Nithyananda Case 

While just last month, the Gujarat High Court reprimanded the investigation on the two missing girls, kidnapped by the self-proclaimed godman Nithyananda, the court today dismissed the matter and kept it for hearing at the end of August.

While the public prosecutor stated that a thorough investigation going on, the lawyer of Janardhan Sharma, the father of the missing girls and petitioner, said a lot of time is being wasted by the authorities and the investigation has slowed down. Details are being shared by the parties involved in terms of the evidence that has been gathered so far.

"There was correspondence that had come from the Jamaican Embassy where it was notified that the girls had come to the Embassy for some paperwork and were being chaperoned by an adult. But there was no action taken by local authorities. We were told that some attempts will be made to contact the Embassy but so far no such action has been taken by the authorities," said Pritesh Shah, advocate for the petitioner.

The Gujarat High Court had also pulled up the government, investigating agencies and local police in the last hearing in June.

"We get to know so much about the movement of the girls via whispers but we are hoping that at least some steps are taken for the investigation. It shouldn't be given up on, I am hopeful of getting in touch with my girls," said Janardhan Sharma, the petitioner.